Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About In-Person Meeting With Jets

Aaron Rodgers often has opted for openness and honesty in recent years, but he’s staying tight-lipped about his meeting with the Jets.

Rodgers and New York took their courtship to the next level last week when the Green Bay Packers allowed the Jets to speak to the four-time NFL MVP. A Jets contingency, including longtime owner Woody Johnson, flew out to Rodgers’ native California and met with the future Hall of Fame quarterback a little over a week before the start of the new league year.

Brandon Marshall, a former New York wide receiver, caught up with Rodgers on Sunday at the RX Flag Football Charity Event in Laguna Beach and asked the 10-time Pro Bowl selection about his meeting with Johnson and company. Unfortunately for the football world, Rodgers wasn’t willing to pull the curtain back very much.

“It’s always interesting meeting important figures in the sport. Yeah, it’s always interesting. That’s all I’m giving you,” Rodgers told Marshall, a co-host of the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast.

Marshall proceeded to ask Rodgers how much longer the NFL community will have to wait for his highly anticipated decision. The 39-year-old QB said it “won’t be long,” which checks out with the current timeline.

While teams can’t finalize trades and sign new players under Wednesday, the league’s legal tampering period opens Monday. Both the Jets and the Packers surely would like to know about Rodgers’ plans by that point, and it would benefit the star QB himself from a roster-building standpoint.

All told, the Rodgers saga appears to be nearing its end.