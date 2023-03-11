NFL Rumors: Jets, Packers Waiting On Aaron Rodgers To Make Decision

UPDATE 2:33 p.m. ET: NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday Green Bay and New York have not agreed to a framework for a deal, but the sides are waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ decision. The team’s will work a deal until that happens.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Jets have been on an aggressive push for Aaron Rodgers, but their pursuit will mean nothing if the 39-year-old quarterback chooses a path outside of New York.

Rodgers has made it clear he would make his decision on his 2023 season before the NFL free agency period begins on March 15. But the Packers quarterback has been silent, as of Saturday, after emerging from his darkness retreat.

Green Bay has seemed willing to move on with public support for Jordan Love, and it already has the terms of a trade deal figured out with the Jets, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.

“So if Rodgers wants to be a Jet, he will be a Jet,” Hughes tweeted Saturday morning. “Broken record, but … just waiting on him to decide.”

New York fans have convinced themselves the four-time MVP will be traded, and Jets players have openly recruited Rodgers in unique ways.

Owner Woody Johnson and general manager Joe Douglas know it’s Rodgers-or-bust at this point, especially after Derek Carr chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints.