Adam Schefter Believes Aaron Rodgers Would Join This Team If Traded

If Aaron Rodgers chooses to play in the 2023 NFL season, Adam Schefter believes the star quarterback will be on one of two teams.

Rodgers holds all the cards when it comes to his football future, so he’ll decide whether he keeps playing, retires or asks for a trade to a new team. A blockbuster appears to be on the table, as Schefter claims there are people around the league who believe the Packers are “perfectly fine” with the possibility of Rodgers asking out.

From there, the Rodgers sweepstakes would open up. Although several teams make sense as potential landing spots for the four-time NFL MVP, ESPN’s trusted league insider believes the New York Jets would be the clear frontrunner for Rodgers’ services.

“To me, that is the one that makes the most sense by far,” Schefter recently said on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “If he is going to be traded, that’s the place it would be.”

A Rodgers-Jets trade could be perfect for all parties involved. The future Hall of Famer could spend his final NFL seasons with a legitimate Super Bowl contender, who would be able to maintain their investment in 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

We might not have to wait much longer for an answer from Rodgers, who didn’t sound like he was going to drag his feet after returning from his darkness retreat. The start of the new NFL year also is right around the corner.