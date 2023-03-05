Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05
Date: 03/05/2023
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: United Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Indiana Pacers
|Open
|+5.5
|-110
|O 227
|-110
|+190
|Current
|+6
|-108
|224.5
|-110
|+190
|Chicago Bulls
|Open
|-5.5
|-110
|U 227
|-110
|-230
|Current
|-6
|-112
|224.5
|-110
|-230
Projected Lineups:
Indiana Pacers
|1.
|C
|Myles Turner
|18.1 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Buddy Hield
|17.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|16.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|20.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
|5.
|PG
|T.J. McConnell
|7.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Andrew Nembhard
|7.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
Chicago Bulls
|1.
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|25.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
|2.
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|17.7 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Zach LaVine
|24.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|4.
|C
|Andre Drummond
|6.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Alex Caruso
|5.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|10.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Indiana Pacers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Thu, Mar 02
|SA
|-4.5
|234.5
|110-99
|Tue, Feb 28
|DAL
|+9.0
|236.5
|124-122
|Sat, Feb 25
|ORL
|+2.5
|230.5
|121-108
|Thu, Feb 23
|BOS
|+8.0
|233.0
|142-138
|Wed, Feb 15
|CHI
|-3.0
|228.5
|117-113
Chicago Bulls
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 03
|PHO
|+3.5
|224.5
|125-104
|Wed, Mar 01
|DET
|-6.5
|223.0
|117-115
|Tue, Feb 28
|TOR
|+4.5
|219.5
|104-98
|Sun, Feb 26
|WAS
|-5.5
|223.5
|102-82
|Fri, Feb 24
|BKN
|-2.0
|222.0
|131-87
Betting Insights:
Chicago Bulls
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Indiana Pacers
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 8-19 (.296) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023