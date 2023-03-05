Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05
Date: 03/05/2023
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: United Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +5.5   -110   O 227   -110   +190  
 Current +6   -108   224.5   -110   +190  
Chicago Bulls  Open -5.5   -110   U 227   -110   -230  
 Current -6   -112   224.5   -110   -230  
Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. C  Myles Turner   18.1 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
2. SF  Buddy Hield   17.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   16.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
5. PG  T.J. McConnell   7.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
6. PG  Andrew Nembhard   7.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   25.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   17.7 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   24.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. C  Andre Drummond   6.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
5. SG  Alex Caruso   5.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. PF  Patrick Williams   10.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Mar 02 SA -4.5 234.5 110-99
Tue, Feb 28 DAL +9.0 236.5 124-122
Sat, Feb 25 ORL +2.5 230.5 121-108
Thu, Feb 23 BOS +8.0 233.0 142-138
Wed, Feb 15 CHI -3.0 228.5 117-113

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 03 PHO +3.5 224.5 125-104
Wed, Mar 01 DET -6.5 223.0 117-115
Tue, Feb 28 TOR +4.5 219.5 104-98
Sun, Feb 26 WAS -5.5 223.5 102-82
Fri, Feb 24 BKN -2.0 222.0 131-87
Betting Insights:

Chicago Bulls

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Indiana Pacers

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 8-19 (.296) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

