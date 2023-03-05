Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05

Date: 03/05/2023 Time: 03:30 PM Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Indiana Pacers Open +5.5 -110 O 227 -110 +190 Current +6 -108 224.5 -110 +190 Chicago Bulls Open -5.5 -110 U 227 -110 -230 Current -6 -112 224.5 -110 -230

Indiana Pacers Projected Lineups: 1. C Myles Turner 18.1 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 2. SF Buddy Hield 17.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 3. SG Bennedict Mathurin 16.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 4. PG Tyrese Haliburton 20.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists 5. PG T.J. McConnell 7.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists 6. PG Andrew Nembhard 7.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists Chicago Bulls 1. SF DeMar DeRozan 25.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 2. C Nikola Vucevic 17.7 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 3. SG Zach LaVine 24.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 4. C Andre Drummond 6.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 5. SG Alex Caruso 5.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 6. PF Patrick Williams 10.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Indiana Pacers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Mar 02 SA -4.5 234.5 110-99 Tue, Feb 28 DAL +9.0 236.5 124-122 Sat, Feb 25 ORL +2.5 230.5 121-108 Thu, Feb 23 BOS +8.0 233.0 142-138 Wed, Feb 15 CHI -3.0 228.5 117-113 Last 5 Against The Spread: Chicago Bulls DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 03 PHO +3.5 224.5 125-104 Wed, Mar 01 DET -6.5 223.0 117-115 Tue, Feb 28 TOR +4.5 219.5 104-98 Sun, Feb 26 WAS -5.5 223.5 102-82 Fri, Feb 24 BKN -2.0 222.0 131-87