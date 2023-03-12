Bruins Notes: What Bothered Jim Montgomery Most About Loss Vs. Red Wings

The Bruins put together a valiant effort in the third period, and while the typical resiliency wasn’t lost on head coach Jim Montgomery, the fact Boston allowed four unanswered goals to start Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Red Wings didn’t sit too well.

After the Bruins dropped the second game of the home-and-home by a 5-3 verdict, Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley that Boston’s lack of desire to win 1-on-1 battles and be first on pucks was noticeable and disappointing.

“I think we were very lackluster with our effort in the first two periods,” Montgomery said. “It was nice to see us have a good push even down 4-1 and make it a game of it, but it was too little too late.”

The Red Wings took a 4-0 lead at 15:08 of the second period and three-goal lead into the final 20 minutes. Detroit finished with a pair of power-play goals and tallied one on its penalty kill, marking the second straight game the Red Wings scored shorthanded against the Black and Gold.

“We just got to be honest with ourselves and we’re not putting forth the effort that we expect from ourselves,” Montgomery said. “And this is isn’t the first game here, the Calgary game was a little similar and we were tired that day, but there’s no excuse to be tired because Detroit had the same schedule as us.”

Boston split the back-to-back with Detroit following a 3-2 victory Saturday night.

Here are more takeaways from Bruins-Red Wings: