Bruins Wrap: Third-Period Rally Can’t Overcome Special Teams’ Struggles

The Boston Bruins tried to overcome a lackluster 40 minutes with a third-period rally, but they ultimately fell short and dropped the second game of a home-and-home against the Detroit Red Wings by a 5-3 verdict.
Boston, which now has lost just twice in its last 13 games, remains an NHL-leading 50-10-5. Detroit improved to 30-27-9 on the campaign.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
While there’s something to be said about the Bruins again not going down easily, they put themselves in a very difficult position at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit took a 4-0 lead at 15:08 of the second period before the Black and Gold scored three unanswered within a 10-minute span.
But Boston’s special teams were nowhere near good enough on the second night of a back-to-back. The Bruins allowed three goals on special teams as the Red Wings tallied twice on their three power-play opportunities and scored a shorthanded goal after a turnover by David Pastrnak. In the last 24 hours against the Red Wings, the Bruins allowed three power-play goals and two shorthanded goals — a notable development for a team that’s dominated so many aspects this season.
Detroit scored an empty-netter in the final minute after Boston’s late pressure in the offensive zone.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Red Wings center Dylan Larkin finished with three points on one goal and two assists. Larkin assisted on Alex Chiasson’s goal which gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 12:22 of the first period before extending Detroit’s lead to 3-0 at 10:39 of the second period.
— Matt Grzelcyk finished with a pair of points for the Bruins including a momentum-building goal at 16:52 of the second period. Grzelcyk also was credited for a helper on Pastrnak’s third-period goal at 6:24 of the frame.
— Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider contributed a pair of points himself with one goal and one assist. Seider netted the shorthanded goal at 6:34 of the second period to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.
