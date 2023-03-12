Bruins Wrap: Third-Period Rally Can’t Overcome Special Teams’ Struggles

Boston was dealt a 5-3 loss in Detroit

by

2 hours ago

The Boston Bruins tried to overcome a lackluster 40 minutes with a third-period rally, but they ultimately fell short and dropped the second game of a home-and-home against the Detroit Red Wings by a 5-3 verdict.

Boston, which now has lost just twice in its last 13 games, remains an NHL-leading 50-10-5. Detroit improved to 30-27-9 on the campaign.

Check out the box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
While there’s something to be said about the Bruins again not going down easily, they put themselves in a very difficult position at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit took a 4-0 lead at 15:08 of the second period before the Black and Gold scored three unanswered within a 10-minute span.

But Boston’s special teams were nowhere near good enough on the second night of a back-to-back. The Bruins allowed three goals on special teams as the Red Wings tallied twice on their three power-play opportunities and scored a shorthanded goal after a turnover by David Pastrnak. In the last 24 hours against the Red Wings, the Bruins allowed three power-play goals and two shorthanded goals — a notable development for a team that’s dominated so many aspects this season.

Detroit scored an empty-netter in the final minute after Boston’s late pressure in the offensive zone.

STARS OF THE GAME
— Red Wings center Dylan Larkin finished with three points on one goal and two assists. Larkin assisted on Alex Chiasson’s goal which gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 12:22 of the first period before extending Detroit’s lead to 3-0 at 10:39 of the second period.

— Matt Grzelcyk finished with a pair of points for the Bruins including a momentum-building goal at 16:52 of the second period. Grzelcyk also was credited for a helper on Pastrnak’s third-period goal at 6:24 of the frame.

— Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider contributed a pair of points himself with one goal and one assist. Seider netted the shorthanded goal at 6:34 of the second period to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.

WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook bettors might have earned themselves an easy even-money win. Brad Marchand’s shot on goal nine minutes into the contest marked Boston’s second of the game, and thus eclipsed the 1+ shots on goal promotion offered by FanDuel. A bettor who wagered the maximum of $50 on the Bruins to finish the game with two or more shots was granted a $100 payout.

ON DECK AT NESN
The Bruins will continue their five-game road trip Tuesday night as they visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

More NHL:

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Come Up Short In Comeback Against Red Wings
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang
Previous Article

Red Sox Roster Hopeful Named MVP Of WBC Pool
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale
Next Article

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Offers Chris Sale Update After Opening Day News

Picked For You

Related