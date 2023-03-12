Bruins Wrap: Third-Period Rally Can’t Overcome Special Teams’ Struggles

The Boston Bruins tried to overcome a lackluster 40 minutes with a third-period rally, but they ultimately fell short and dropped the second game of a home-and-home against the Detroit Red Wings by a 5-3 verdict.

Boston, which now has lost just twice in its last 13 games, remains an NHL-leading 50-10-5. Detroit improved to 30-27-9 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

While there’s something to be said about the Bruins again not going down easily, they put themselves in a very difficult position at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit took a 4-0 lead at 15:08 of the second period before the Black and Gold scored three unanswered within a 10-minute span.

But Boston’s special teams were nowhere near good enough on the second night of a back-to-back. The Bruins allowed three goals on special teams as the Red Wings tallied twice on their three power-play opportunities and scored a shorthanded goal after a turnover by David Pastrnak. In the last 24 hours against the Red Wings, the Bruins allowed three power-play goals and two shorthanded goals — a notable development for a team that’s dominated so many aspects this season.

Detroit scored an empty-netter in the final minute after Boston’s late pressure in the offensive zone.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Red Wings center Dylan Larkin finished with three points on one goal and two assists. Larkin assisted on Alex Chiasson’s goal which gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 12:22 of the first period before extending Detroit’s lead to 3-0 at 10:39 of the second period.