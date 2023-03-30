Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Scores Jaw-Dropping Goal In AHL

Highly touted Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell went into his bag of offensive tricks to score a stunning goal for the AHL affiliate Providence Bruins on Wednesday night.

Midway through the third period in a matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward displayed his tremendous skills and elite finishing touch to level the score.

The 20-year-old Lysell got the puck just inside the blue line and proceeded to undress a Penguins defenseman with a ridiculous dangle before somehow uncorking a backhanded shot from the slot top shelf for the goal.

You can watch Lysell’s wizardry for yourself here:

Toe-drag ?? Backhand



What a move, Fabian Lysell pic.twitter.com/xsy9JLxIhI — x – Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) March 30, 2023

Lysell wasn’t done after that tremendous tally. He added to his night by scoring the only goal in the shootout to lift the P-Bruins to their eighth straight victory.

Lysell, who the Bruins selected in the first round at No. 21 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, now has 13 goals and 23 assists for 36 points in 46 games on the season for Providence.