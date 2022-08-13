Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Scores Must-See Goal At World Juniors

NESN Logo Sign In

Highly touted prospect Fabian Lysell gave an early look at what he could possibly provide the Boston Bruins this upcoming season.

Playing at the World Juniors tournament for his native Sweden, the 19-year-old Lysell scored an incredible goal from an extremely difficult angle against Austria on Friday. Lysell scored the crafty goal by beating the Austrian goalie top shelf even though Lysell was standing along the goal line.

You can watch the sensational goal from the undersized right winger here.

Lysell finished with the goal and an assist in Sweden’s 6-0 win.

It’s unknown whether Lysell will make the Bruins roster this season, but general manager Don Sweeney left the door open for that possibility earlier this week.

The 5-foot-10, 173-pound Lysell could provide an offensive spark to the Bruins with his dynamic speed and strong finishing ability. Lysell, who the Bruins selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, tallied 22 goals and 40 assists for 62 points last year with the Vancouver Giants, a junior team in Canada’s Western Hockey League.