Bruins Got ‘Discouraging’ News On Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno

The Bruins were busy Thursday with the good news of a trade for Tyler Bertuzzi and an eight-year contract extension for David Pastrnak.

But with good news comes bad news and Boston received a bit of both.

Taylor Hall flew back to Boston ahead of the Bruins’ game against the Edmonton Oilers due to a lower-body injury. At the time, head coach Jim Montgomery was optimistic about the ailment not being serious, but that unfortunately no longer is the case.

The Bruins placed Hall on long-term injured reserve Thursday morning. In the same announcement, they revealed Nick Foligno was placed on injured reserve.

“Hopefully the two of them can get healthy soon,” Montgomery said after Thursday’s skate at Warrior Ice Arena. “But it’s not looking good.”

General manager Don Sweeney revealed a few more details on the injured forwards, saying Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena that Hall suffered his injury in Vancouver against the Canucks.

Foligno was injured after a collision late in the second period against the Calgary Flames. He hunched over immediately and was slow to get back to the bench and down the tunnel. The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa reported Foligno was “favoring his right leg” leaving the Scotiabank Saddledome after a 4-3 overtime win.