Bruins Wrap: Boston Ends Two-Game Skid Via Shutout

The Boston Bruins got back into the win column by defeating the Winnipeg Jets, 3-0, at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

The B’s improved to 51-11-5 on the season while the Jets fell to 38-28-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Despite being outshot 36-24, Boston limited the high-scoring chances and odd-man rushes which was something head coach Jim Montgomery talked about after the 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Boston’s penalty kill got back to the standard they set all season, preventing Winnipeg from scoring on five attempts and only giving up 10 shots.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jeremy Swayman turned away all 35 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season.

— Trent Frederic got Boston on the board just 50 seconds into the first period with his 15th goal of the season.