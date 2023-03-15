Bruins Notes: ‘Frustration’ Boils Over For Jim Montgomery In Loss

The Boston Bruins dropped their second-consecutive game, and the third of their last four, on Tuesday when they fell to the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-3, at United Center.

There were no mixed emotions about the loss postgame, as Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery provided some clear words of frustration.

“Frustration,” Montgomery said, describing his feelings on the loss on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Mostly frustration. We’re not working as a team right now and it’s the first time all year I can say that.”

Boston played an uncharacteristically sloppy game against one of the league’s worst teams. Each mistake seemed to be amplified by Chicago’s ability to capitalize, and each bright spot came with an immediate reality check.

“I don’t know. I just know the energy and emotion of our team right now is very very — at levels I haven’t seen all year.”

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Blackhawks game:

— The Bruins lost their first game of the season when scoring three goals with Linus Ullmark in net. The decision brought their record to 31-1-0 in such situations, per BostonSportsInf on Twitter.