Bruins Wrap: Oilers Snap Boston’s Win Streak With Stunning Victory

BOSTON — The Bruins couldn’t hold onto a third-period lead and were dealt a stunning 3-2 loss by the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night at TD Garden.

The loss snapped Boston’s 10-game winning streak and dropped its record to 49-9-5, while the Oilers improved to 36-22-8.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins someway, somehow have found ways to win this season. But that wasn’t the case in a second matchup with the Oilers in less than two weeks.

Boston got out to a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period, but didn’t test Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who allowed two soft goals, much thereafter, which proved to be a costly mistake.

The Bruins’ play continued to trend downward each period and even though they are the best third-period team in hockey, they didn’t look like it Thursday, surrendering two tallies in the final frame to suffer just their third loss in regulation on home ice.

The Bruins have built up enough good faith that this can just be chalked up as an uncharacteristic display.