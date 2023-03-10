Bruins Wrap: Oilers Snap Boston’s Win Streak With Stunning Victory

BOSTON — The Bruins couldn’t hold onto a third-period lead and were dealt a stunning 3-2 loss by the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night at TD Garden.
The loss snapped Boston’s 10-game winning streak and dropped its record to 49-9-5, while the Oilers improved to 36-22-8.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins someway, somehow have found ways to win this season. But that wasn’t the case in a second matchup with the Oilers in less than two weeks.
Boston got out to a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period, but didn’t test Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who allowed two soft goals, much thereafter, which proved to be a costly mistake.
The Bruins’ play continued to trend downward each period and even though they are the best third-period team in hockey, they didn’t look like it Thursday, surrendering two tallies in the final frame to suffer just their third loss in regulation on home ice.
The Bruins have built up enough good faith that this can just be chalked up as an uncharacteristic display.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse notched the decisive goal as he beat Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman with a shot from the point with 4:49 left in the third period.
— David Pastrnak just beat the buzzer for his 45th goal of the season. He unleashed a one-time slapshot from David Krejci that found the back of the net with 0.2 seconds left in the opening frame. Pastrnak also had an assist for a two-point night.
— Ryan McLeod delivered an important goal for the Oilers as well, leveling the score 6:08 into the final frame off a feed from Devin Shore.
WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Brad Marchand opening the scoring at +1300. The veteran winger cashed that ticket by getting his shot to squirt through Skinner as a $100 wager would have netted a total of $1,400.
UP NEXT
The Bruins have a home-and-home series on tap next with the Detroit Red Wings. The first matchup will come Saturday at TD Garden with puck drop scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. That game will be televised on ABC.
The Bruins return to NESN airwaves Sunday when they take on the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. That contest is set for 1:30 p.m. with pregame coverage on NESN beginning an hour prior to puck drop.