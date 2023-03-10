Bruins Not Sweating Costly Patrice Bergeron Turnover In Loss

The Boston Bruins have rarely found themselves on the losing end in 2022-23.
The B’s hold a record pace for both wins (64) and points (134) through 63 games played, dropping a total of 14 games on their way to a 49-9-5 record.
In a high-powered matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, Boston suffered its first regulation loss of the season when leading after two periods, allowing two goals in the third period to suffer a 3-2 defeat. The loss, which is the first of its kind this season, is about as rare as a defensive mistake from five-time Selke Trophy winner Patrice Bergeron.
Perhaps not so coincidentally, the two rarities coincided at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Bergeron had a costly turnover in the third period, failing to connect with Charlie McAvoy on a pass and leading to a goal by Oilers forward Ryan McLeod. Less than three minutes later, he would be called for a hold and sent off to the sin bin.
“I think a lot of it is on how we played tonight,” Bergeron explained postgame. “Myself, on that second goal, turning the puck over. When it’s self-inflicted like that, they’re going to make you pay.”
Bergeron has been solid as ever in his 19th season, scoring 23 goals and dishing out 25 assists through 63 games. If he tallies two more goals, he would hit the 25/25 mark for the seventh time in his career. So, while it was an uncharacteristically shaky night for the 37-year-old, but Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery isn’t too worried.
“He holds himself accountable more than anyone else,” Montgomery said. “It’s the first time I’ve seen him make a mistake. I’m going to let him go on that one.”