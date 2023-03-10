Bruins Not Sweating Costly Patrice Bergeron Turnover In Loss

The Boston Bruins have rarely found themselves on the losing end in 2022-23.

The B’s hold a record pace for both wins (64) and points (134) through 63 games played, dropping a total of 14 games on their way to a 49-9-5 record.

In a high-powered matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, Boston suffered its first regulation loss of the season when leading after two periods, allowing two goals in the third period to suffer a 3-2 defeat. The loss, which is the first of its kind this season, is about as rare as a defensive mistake from five-time Selke Trophy winner Patrice Bergeron.

Perhaps not so coincidentally, the two rarities coincided at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Bergeron had a costly turnover in the third period, failing to connect with Charlie McAvoy on a pass and leading to a goal by Oilers forward Ryan McLeod. Less than three minutes later, he would be called for a hold and sent off to the sin bin.

The feed from Shore, the finish from Clouder. 10/10 no notes ? pic.twitter.com/eGBogNvRmW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 10, 2023

“I think a lot of it is on how we played tonight,” Bergeron explained postgame. “Myself, on that second goal, turning the puck over. When it’s self-inflicted like that, they’re going to make you pay.”