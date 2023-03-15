Bruins Wrap: Tanking Blackhawks Hand Boston Second Straight Loss

The Boston Bruins dropped their second consecutive game Tuesday, falling to the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-3, at United Center.

The B’s fell to 50-11-5 on the season while the Blackhawks improved to 23-38-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins are practically a lock to win the President’s Trophy this season. The Blackhawks will be in consideration for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

You wouldn’t know that much watching Tuesday’s game.

Through 40 minutes, this was about as tightly contested a battle as you’re going to get. No, the physicality wasn’t turned up. Neither was the pace of the game. Each side just seemingly had issues finding comfort on the offensive end until a flurry of goals late in the second period that knotted things up at two.

The third period was more of the same. Boston and Chicago swapped goals within a minute of each other, as the Bruins watched their first lead dissipate immediately. Not too long after, the Blackhawks would score to take a 4-3 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish — though it looked like they had when Tyler Bertuzzi hit the post twice. Another Chicago goal would eventually put the nail in the Boston coffin.