Bruins Wrap: Tanking Blackhawks Hand Boston Second Straight Loss

The Boston Bruins dropped their second consecutive game Tuesday, falling to the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-3, at United Center.
The B’s fell to 50-11-5 on the season while the Blackhawks improved to 23-38-6.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins are practically a lock to win the President’s Trophy this season. The Blackhawks will be in consideration for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
You wouldn’t know that much watching Tuesday’s game.
Through 40 minutes, this was about as tightly contested a battle as you’re going to get. No, the physicality wasn’t turned up. Neither was the pace of the game. Each side just seemingly had issues finding comfort on the offensive end until a flurry of goals late in the second period that knotted things up at two.
The third period was more of the same. Boston and Chicago swapped goals within a minute of each other, as the Bruins watched their first lead dissipate immediately. Not too long after, the Blackhawks would score to take a 4-3 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish — though it looked like they had when Tyler Bertuzzi hit the post twice. Another Chicago goal would eventually put the nail in the Boston coffin.
Making things hard on themselves is not what we’re used to out of this Boston team. To make matters worse, it’s coming at the worst time possible.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Taylor Raddysh scored a hat trick for the Blackhawks. He finished things off with two goals in the final four minutes to help Chicago pull away.
— Hampus Lindholm is a difference maker. In his return to the Bruins lineup, Lindholm scored a goal and added an assist, bringing his NHL-leading plus/minus to plus-42 on the season.
— Boris Katchouk was a man possessed in the third period, scoring the game-winning goal for Chicago and making three big clears on a Boston power play. He also pitched in two assists for his first three-point game.
WAGER WATCH
Lindholm was given +475 odds to score by DraftKings Sportsbook pregame. His second-period goal turned $100 bets into $575 payouts.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will hit the third leg of a five-game road trip Thursday when they take on the Winnipeg Jets. Puck drop from Canada Life Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.