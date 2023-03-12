Red Sox’s Alex Cora Offers Chris Sale Update After Opening Day News

As Opening Day rapidly approaches, the Boston Red Sox quickly ripped off the band-aid that was the uncertainty surrounding starting pitcher Chris Sale.

Red Sox skipper Alex Cora revealed that Boston doesn’t intend to pitch Sale on the team’s season opener against the Baltimore Orioles on March 30 — a decision he made. That left the door open for speculation that first-year veteran Corey Kluber could slide in as Cora’s go-to man to take the mound. And Cora himself didn’t rule out that possibility.

With Sale’s awaited return still in the works, Cora further expanded on where the seven-time All-Star stands following his second spring training start on Saturday.

“Yeah, he’s good. Everything is normal,” Cora said, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. “Yesterday, for the first time, he went out of the windup. He added that to the equation. Good slider, good fastball up. It was a good one. He’ll pitch Thursday. We’ll find a way to get four innings back here. It’s an off-day for us. But we’ve got to keep him on the schedule.”

Sale pitched three scoreless innings in exhibition action against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out five hitters — four of which, went down swinging. The southpaw peaked at 95 mph, resulting in a Kyle Garlick strikeout.

With the start of 2023 no longer in the cards for Sale, it’ll mark his fourth consecutive Opening Day absence since joining the Red Sox back in 2017.

Sale is battling back from what amounted to a topsy-turvy road last season, overcoming an initial return from Tommy John surgery in 2021, leading to a 60-day disabled list stint to start 2022. This then snowballed into a finger injury in July against the New York Yankees, then ending right back where he started after an out-the-blue bike accident during rehab in August.