Celtics’ Marcus Smart Ejected For Scuffle With Trae Young

The Celtics and Hawks nearly completed one of the most boring games of the season Saturday night.

Nearly!

Marcus Smart, as he’s one to do, got into a scuffle with Trae Young just under the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter in Boston’s win over Atlanta.

Young went up for a shot after being fouled by Smart and inadvertently caught the Defensive Player of the Year below the belt. Smart was not amused by the play and put his hand on Young’s chest in an effort to get the sharpshooters attention. What ensued was a small wrestling match before both teams pulled their point guards away from one another.

You can watch the skirmish below.

Marcus Smart and Trae Young getting scrappy ? pic.twitter.com/QOtr87hL1f — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 12, 2023

No harm, no foul.