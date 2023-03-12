Bruins Clinch Spot In 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins are postseason bound!

Boston, with a win over the Detroit Red Wings and a New York Islanders loss to the Washington Capitals, became the first team in the NHL to clinch a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins are PLAYOFF BOUND pic.twitter.com/XEZOxpeyJ3 — NESN (@NESN) March 12, 2023

It was a foregone conclusion that the B’s would make it to the postseason, but things didn’t become official until Saturday. The Bruins are on pace to set the NHL record for wins (64) and points (134) this season.

Only two teams have clinched a playoff spot quicker than the 2022-23 Bruins, who did so in 64 games. The 1995-96 Red Wings clinched in 59 games, while the 1998-99 Dallas Stars did so in 63 games, according to NHL public relations.

