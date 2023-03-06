Celtics Wrap: Boston Falls In Double OT Thriller Vs. Knicks

BOSTON — The Celtics lost to the Knicks for a second time within a week as New York took down Boston, 131-129, in a double overtime thriller on Sunday night at TD Garden.

The loss, which was Boston’s third in its last four games, dropped the Celtics to 45-20 while the Knicks won their ninth straight contest to improve to 39-27.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

.It’s rather strange, but the Celtics are having major issues protecting double-digit leads.

After blowing a 28-point advantage to the Brooklyn Nets, Boston seemed well-positioned to get back into the win column against the Knicks. The Celtics took a 14-point lead with 6:27 left after a Grant Williams 3-pointer.

But then the Celtics, as they have become prone to doing, took their foot off the gas pedal and the Knicks came storming back. And New York didn’t even have its best player in Jalen Brunson, who was out with a foot injury.

Boston mounted a furious rally on its own, but that’s a very dangerous game to play as they found out. The Celtics forced overtime, but it really shouldn’t have got to that point. They couldn’t take care of business in regulation when they had the chance and it cost them.