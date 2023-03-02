Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Back On Track, Leads Boston Past Cavaliers

BOSTON — After dropping two overtime games to the Cleveland Cavaliers already this season, the Boston Celtics didn’t let it get to that point Wednesday night, taking care of business with a 117-113 win over the Cavs at TD Garden.

The Celtics improved their record to 45-18 while the Cavaliers slipped to 39-26.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Jayson Tatum hasn’t looked like his usual self since earning MVP honors at the league’s marquee exhibition event.

He missed at least 10 shots in three straight games and even received his first career ejection Monday in a loss to the New York Knicks. But the four-time All-Star put an end to his mini slump in a big way against the Cavaliers.

A one-handed, put-back slam dunk from Tatum early in the second quarter, which would make it on any player’s highlight reel, ignited his performance. He turned it up a notch in the third quarter, taking over the stanza by scoring in a variety of ways. He netted 18 points alone in the quarter as Boston outscored Cleveland, 41-26, in the frame.

Tatum even displayed some terrific passes to unlock his teammates and helped the Celtics, for the first time this season, easily dispatch the Cavaliers.