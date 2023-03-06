Carlos Rodón Gets Rocked During Yankees Spring Training Debut

New York Yankees southpaw pitcher Carlos Rodón had a rough first go with the pinstripes in spring training on Sunday.

Making his first appearance on the mound for the Yankees during exhibition action, Rodón registered a very underwhelming outing against the Atlanta Braves. In fact, it was the standout of ugly performances among all pitchers to take the mound during the contest.

Rodón allowed five earned runs off five hits including two long balls, forcing manager Aaron Boone to pull the plug on him after just two innings of work. It was the first time that Rodón had allowed five-plus earned runs since pitching for the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 29. But at least then Rodón made it to the four-inning mark.

After the 10-6 Yankees victory, Rodón offered a simple but understandable takeaway.

“Thank goodness it’s spring training,” Rodón told reporters, according to Erik Boland of Newsday Sports.

Rodón highlighted New York’s outsider additions this past offseason. The Yankees invested a hefty six-year, $162 million contract in the two-time All-Star. That agreement made Rodón the second-highest-paid pitcher and fourth-highest-paid member on New York’s 2023 roster.

Adding to Rodón’s frustrations off his subpar outing, Ronald Acuna and Michael Harris II both stole bags on the veteran starters’ watch during the matchup.