NFL Rumors: Bucs Put Former Patriot Back On Trade Block After One Season

It looks like Shaq Mason will be one-and-done in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers are shopping the veteran right guard on the trade market, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday afternoon, citing sources. Tampa Bay acquired Mason last March in a trade with the New England Patriots, whom some criticized for making the move.

Mason finished the 2022 season as Pro Football Focus’s 21st-ranked guard. His replacement in New England, Mike Onwenu, finished fourth and was one of the best offensive linemen in football.

The Bucs will release Mason if they can’t find a trade partner, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Mason was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and went on to enjoy seven great seasons in New England. The Georgia Tech product won two Super Bowls and was highly regarded among New England teammates and coaches.

He’ll turn 30 years old in August and is scheduled to make $8.5 million in 2023.