Patriots’ O-Line Facing Major Questions After Shaq Mason Trade To Bucs

The position group charged with protecting Mac Jones will look very different in 2022.

In the first two days of unofficial NFL free agency, the New England Patriots have let their starting left guard (Ted Karras) walk to the Cincinnati Bengals and then traded their starting right guard (Shaq Mason) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fifth-round draft pick.

The Mason trade cleared roughly $7 million in salary cap space — much-needed for a cap-strapped team that, as of Tuesday afternoon, had yet to reach contract agreements with any external free agents. But it also left the Patriots without one of their top offensive players — one of the NFL’s best at his position — and no clear internal replacement.

Talented third-year pro Mike Onwenu is likely to take over one starting guard spot. Perhaps he’ll now slot in at right guard, where he was a three-year starter and dominant pass protector at Michigan. But Onwenu can’t replace both Mason and Karras, and the Patriots don’t have another starting-caliber interior lineman on the roster. Their only other guards are the newly re-signed James Ferentz, 2021 sixth-round pick Will Sherman and CFL import Drew Desjarlais.

And Mason and Karras might not be the Patriots’ only offseason losses.

Starting right tackle Trent Brown is set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday afternoon. Will New England use the money saved by moving Mason to re-sign Brown? Or will they watch him walk, as well, creating a third hole to fill on their O-line — a line that, remember, also will have a new position coach after Josh McDaniels took Carmen Bricillo with him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of the possible internal Brown replacements, only Onwenu has looked like a viable NFL starter on the right side, and he obviously cannot start at both guard and tackle. Justin Heron has performed much better at left tackle, and Yodny Cajuste and Sherman are bottom-of-the-roster players.