NFL Rumors: Here’s ‘Likeliest’ Landing Spot For Jimmy Garoppolo

In wake of Monday’s quarterback development, NFL focus on Jimmy Garoppolo is set to intensify.

The first signal-caller domino of the offseason fell with Derek Carr latching on with the New Orleans Saints. Now that the four-time Pro Bowl selection is off the market, Garoppolo undeniably is the best quarterback available in free agency, which officially kicks off March 15.

Plenty of teams could use a solid veteran quarterback as the start of the new NFL year nears, but according to Bally Sports’ Michael Silver, there’s an established frontrunner for Garoppolo’s services.

“Former Niners starter Jimmy Garoppolo, an unrestricted free agent, is seeking a mid-to-high-level starter?s contract, with the Houston Texans regarded as the likeliest destination among a group of interested teams including the Raiders and Panthers,” Silver wrote in a column published Sunday night.

Garoppolo drawing interest from Houston makes sense for several reasons. New head coach DeMeco Ryans was on San Francisco’s coaching staff for Garoppolo’s entire 49ers tenure and general manager Nick Caserio was a part of the Patriots contingency that chose to draft Jimmy G in the second round in 2014. Caserio had a front-row seat to Garoppolo’s first three-plus NFL seasons and helped facilitate his trade to the Bay Area in 2017.

Furthermore, Garoppolo would be very familiar with the role he’d likely have with the Texans. As the owner of the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft, Houston is in a prime position to select its potential quarterback of the future. Garoppolo could help mentor a rookie signal-caller while bridging the gap on the field, much like he did in his final two campaigns with the Niners.

That said, the Texans could face stiff competition in the effort to sign the 31-year-old. Although Silver didn’t mention the Jets as a potential landing spot, New York could be motivated to pursue Garoppolo if an Aaron Rodgers trade doesn’t become an option.