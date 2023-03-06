What Derek Carr Reportedly Joining Saints Means For Patriots

Derek Carr won’t be joining the AFC East.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo on Monday reported the veteran quarterback was “closing in” on a contract with the Saints. Once that deal is finalized, he’ll replace Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston as the starter in New Orleans.

Carr’s decision to sign with the NFC club will have ramifications for the New England Patriots — and not just because they’re scheduled to host the Saints during the 2023 season.

Since he was released by his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, Carr was allowed to visit and negotiate with prospective suitors before the official start of NFL free agency. The Saints were the first team to bring him in for a meeting. The second: one of New England’s division rivals, the New York Jets.

Carr met with the QB-needy Jets ahead of last week’s NFL Scouting Combine and subsequently received a rave review from general manager Joe Douglas, who called it a “fantastic visit.”

“I can say that he left a strong impression with everybody,” Douglas said last Tuesday in his combine news conference.

Ditto for Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who told reporters Carr has “an elite, elite mental makeup with regards to football IQ” and “tremendous accuracy and arm strength.”