Patriots Rank Near Bottom Of NFL In Players’ Team Report Card

New England Patriots players evidently aren’t thrilled with their working conditions at Gillette Stadium.

The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its “Player Team Report Cards,” compiled using responses from 1,300 anonymous surveys. Players graded how well their own franchises performed in a variety of areas, ranging from travel accommodations to weight room equipment.

Robert Kraft won’t be pleased with the results.

The Patriots’ overall grade ranked 24 out of the NFL’s 32 teams. They were 22nd or worse in five of the eight categories and cracked the top 10 in just one.

“The player respondents’ feedback from our survey described the club’s facility as old, dated and in need of renovation,” the team’s entry read. “The staffing of the current facilities was also flagged as an issue in need of improvement, specifically in the weight room and training room. The player respondents’ indicated that facilities and operations at the Patriots can use a refresh.

“Given the results, it is understandable that only 64% of players believe club owner Robert Kraft is willing to spend the money necessary for upgrades, ranking him 26th in this category.”

The Minnesota Vikings were the highest-graded team, followed by the Miami Dolphins at No. 2 and the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 3.