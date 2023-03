It didn’t take too long for the Boston Bruins to get back in the win column.

Pavel Zacha was highlighted as a player to watch prior to game and scored the Bruins’ second goal of the night in the Black and Gold’s shutout victory over the Winnipeg Jets

This was Zacha’s 18th goal and 47th point on the season.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.