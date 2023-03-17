Bruins Notes: ‘Pace, Purpose’ Propel Boston Bounce Back

After dropping their last two games, the Boston Bruins returned to the win column by defeating the Winnipeg Jets, 3-0, on Thursday night.

Before the game, head coach Jim Montgomery spoke about the team not “playing in the moment,” Boston dug deep and returned to the league-leading team that has dominated opponents most of the season.

“I thought we played with a lot of pace and purpose,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “You could tell we were skating right away.”

Montgomery praised the play of the fourth line; Tomas Nosek, Garnet Hathaway and Jakub Lauko.

“They were a really determined group, and unfortunately, we took a lot of penalties, or else I would have liked to have them play about 12 to 14 minutes because they had an impact and tilted the ice every time they were on it.”

Winnipeg outshot the Bruins 36-24 in the game, but Montgomery was was pleased with the Black and Gold’s effort.

“Our game management and all four lines, every defenseman, and of course, Swayman was great for 60 minutes,” he said. “I really thought we closed out the game in the third period was reminiscent of the old team we had.”