Pittsburgh Vs. Mississippi State Live Stream: Watch First Four Game Online, On TV

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Mississippi State Bulldogs tip off the 2023 NCAA Tournament in a First Four matchup at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The victor of the battle of the number 11 seeds advances to play Iowa State.

Both teams won nine of their last 13 games but came up short in their respective conference quarterfinals. The Panthers fell 96-69 to Duke in the ACC, and the Bulldogs dropped a 72-49 decision to Alabama in the SEC.

This is the Panthers’ first appearance in the tournament since 2016, while the Bulldogs make it back for the first time since 2019.

The Bulldogs are 1.5-point favorites over the Panthers at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the total for the game has been set at 133.5.

When: Tuesday, March 14 at 9:10 p.m. ET
TV: truTV
Live Stream: truTv.com

