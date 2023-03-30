Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Disappointed By Opening Day Pitching Woes

BOSTON — It didn’t take long for Red Sox manager Alex Cora to address Boston’s underwhelming pitching performance after a 10-9 Opening Day loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Thursday.

“Too many walks. A lot of traffic, right?” Cora said after the game. “We got to be better at that.”

Boston’s staff allowed 10 earned runs on 15 hits with nine walks. Corey Kluber struggled with his command before middle relievers including Zack Kelly and Ryan Braiser had trouble finding the strike zone themselves. The Red Sox faced deficits of 8-2 and 10-4 in the early frames because of those issues on the mound.

“Corey (Kluber) he walked four guys, but then in the middle of the game we felt like we had a chance and we got to do a better job holding them down,” Cora said. “Nine walks as a team, we’ve been talking about throwing strikes and attacking the zone. … Not great, we have to be better in that aspect.”

Kluber, who walked four batters just once in each of the past two seasons, threw just 48 of his 80 pitches for strikes. He was pulled with one out in the fourth inning. Kelly, who threw 12 of his 22 pitches for strikes in 2/3 of an inning, inherited a bases loaded situation from Kluber in the fourth. He proceeded to allow a runner to score on a wild pitch before a bases-loaded walk. And Brasier, who threw just 16 of his 35 pitches for strikes, then came on for the fifth inning and allowed three runs on two hits, two walks and one hit batter.

“All around it wasn’t a great game,” Cora said. “I think the score, it is what it is we were one swing away from winning this, but overall there’s a lot of stuff that we saw today that we didn’t do in spring training and we got to be better.”

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Orioles: