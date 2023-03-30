Red Sox On Wrong Side Of History In Opening Day Loss To Orioles

The Boston Red Sox came up just short of a storybook ending in their 10-9 Opening Day loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

But regardless, the Red Sox found their way into the record book Thursday, but not for celebratory reasons.

Boston’s pitching staff struggled immensely with throwing strikes, whether it was starter Corey Kluber — uncharacteristic of the two-time Cy Young Award winner — or those who relieved him. The Red Sox issued nine walks, which were the most they have surrendered in a season-opening contest since 1966, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne. Boston has only issued nine walks on Opening Day one other time, coming in 1926, per Browne.

The Orioles also had their way on the base paths, taking advantage of the larger bases in use this season. Baltimore recorded five steals — Jorge Mateo and Cedric Mullins swiped two each — which were the most the Red Sox allowed in a single game since September of 2013, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Maybe the most eye-popping history that occurred in the contest came for Orioles star catcher Adley Rutschman. The 25-year-old begin his day with a solo home run in the top of the first and finished 5-for-5 with a walk and four RBIs. Rutschman became the first catcher since at least 1900 to register five hits on Opening Day, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The Red Sox will look to keep Rutschman contained and to not be on the wrong side of history during the second game of their season Saturday against the Orioles.