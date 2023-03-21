Red Sox Outfielder Masataka Yoshida Hits Clutch WBC Home Run

Masataka Yoshida might’ve just given the Boston Red Sox a preview of what’s to come in 2023.

While representing Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Yoshida took just one swing of the bat to completely swing the pendulum back his squad way in the semifinal matchup against Mexico.

In the seventh inning, trailing Mexico 3-0, Yoshida delivered a game-tying home run, golfing a pitch by his knees to deep right field to give Japan new life in the win-or-go-home contest. The three-run blast was Yoshida’s third hit in four at-bats and rose his WBC tournament batting average to .474 with 13 RBIs.

Watch Yoshida go deep here, courtesy of FOX Sports.

Holy Yoshida!! What a CLUTCH home run to tie it ??? pic.twitter.com/e4GJeVYKBQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

Yoshida is set to make his debut campaign in Boston after the Red Sox signed the Japanese standout to a five-year, $90 million contract this past offseason.

However, Yoshida wasn’t the only Red Sox representative to come through in a nail-biting moment.