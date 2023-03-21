Ex-Patriots QB Cam Newton Looking To Kick-Start NFL Comeback

College pro days are usually reserved for prospects to improve their NFL draft stock, but former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton found another way to use the event.

Newton will head back to Auburn on Tuesday and throw at the schools pro day in an attempt to start an NFL comeback.

Newton, who found himself out of the NFL entirely in 2022, revealed his intentions via a video on Twitter on Monday night and the 2015 NFL MVP certainly believes he is still a starting caliber quarterback in the league.

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs?” Newton said in his announcement hype video. “Don?t worry about it. I’m going to show you. I can’t wait to show you. I love it. I love it. I’ve seen a lot of people toying with the idea and it’s official. I will be throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day Tuesday. Ain’t 32 (expletives) better than me, you dig?”

After getting released by the Patriots just prior to the 2021 season following his one and only campaign with the organization, Newton re-joined the Carolina Panthers. He started in five games that season, losing each one while completing just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for five scores.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old has looked like a complete shell of his MVP self, including during his time with the Patriots. Newton hasn’t posted a winning record as a signal-caller since 2017.

It’ll be interesting to see how much stock NFL evaluators put into Newton throwing at a college pro day, but it’s clear he’s hoping that it’s a stepping stone to help him sign on with a team and get back in the league.