Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Asks Judge To Remove Her From NDA

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend has asked a judge to remove her from a nondisclosure agreement she claimed the 15-time major champion forced her to sign when their relationship started in August 2017, according to court records obtained by ESPN.

The civil complaint was filed Monday in the Circuit Court of the 19th Judicial Circuit in Martin County, Fla. Erica Herman believed the NDA is “invalid and unenforceable” and a trust controlled by Woods is wrongfully using it against her.

Herman’s lawyer, Benjamin Hodas, cited a federal law, the Speak Out Act, which prevents the enforcement of nondisclosure agreements in instances of sexual assault and harassment. He indicated the case involved allegations of sexual abuse, but those allegations might not involve Woods directly.

Herman has not made specific allegations against Woods.

“Herman’s attorney alleged that Woods is trying to use the NDA to force Herman to keep details of their relationship private,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote Wednesday. “If the judge decides the NDA is enforceable, Herman’s attorney asked the judge to specify how it limits her ability to disclose, among other things, ‘her own experiences,’ ‘experiences of her family members,’ ‘photographs and recordings of herself and her family members,’ ‘information from sources other than the Defendant’ and ‘information responding to statements that the Defendant has made or published about her or others to prove the falsity or misleading nature of those statements.’ “

Woods will skip the Players this week, but he returned after a seven-month layoff when he made 2023 debut at the Genesis. Herman, who had been seen with Woods during his 2022 events, was not at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Hodas and Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg did not respond to ESPN’s request for a comment.