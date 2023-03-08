Villanova Vs. Georgetown Live Stream: Watch Big East Tournament Game Online, On TV

The Villanova Wildcats and Georgetown Bulldogs will matchup in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats enter the tournament as the sixth seed after going 16-15 in the regular season. The No. 11 Hoyas enter the first-round contest after going 7-24 on the year. Villanova hasn’t lost to Georgetown since March 2021.

Villanova is a 10.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total set at 141.5. The winner will advance to play the third-seeded Creighton Bluejays in the quarterfinal round Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch Villanova-Georgetown online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FS1