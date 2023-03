The Bruins now have lost three of their last four games and have dropped two straight of their five-game road trip after falling 6-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Despite the loss, forward Trent Frederic found the back of the net for the first time since Feb. 18, and Hampus Lindholm recorded three points and now has goals in back-to-back games.

