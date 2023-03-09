Virginia Tech Vs. NC State: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

The second round of the 2023 ACC Men?s College Basketball Tournament will feature the Virginia Tech Hokies and the NC State Wolfpack.

Virginia Tech, who played Tuesday night, rallied in crunch time to begin its tournament campaign. They escaped with a 67-64 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The 11th-seeded Hokies lost in their previous matchup against the sixth-seeded Wolfpack back on Jan. 7.

With a chance at facing No. 3 Clemson on Thursday night in the quarterfinals, the Hokies enter their latest battle as 2.5-point favorites over NC State, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
Live StreamsFuboTV — free trial | ESPN

