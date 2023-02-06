Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Marcelo Mayer Destined For Boston Stardom?

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. First up: 2021 first-round pick Marcelo Mayer.

Marcelo Mayer isn’t just the consensus top prospect in the Red Sox system. He’s also among the most acclaimed prospects across Major League Baseball, with many suggesting Boston landed the best player in the 2021 MLB Draft at No. 4 overall.

So, what is it that makes Mayer such a hot commodity?

Here’s everything you need to know about the 20-year-old shortstop, one of Boston’s most valuable assets and someone the Red Sox likely have no desire to discuss in trade talks.

Mayer’s story

Mayer attended Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif., which is fitting because the kid has Hollywood looks, bearing a striking resemblance to Adrian Grenier, the actor who played Vincent Chase in the hit series “Entourage.” His game is just as smooth, too, which is why he’s long been on scouts’ radars and ultimately was viewed by many as both the best hitter and the best defender available in 2021.

Still, someway, somehow, Mayer fell into Boston’s lap at No. 4 overall, a selection the Red Sox had the benefit of owning thanks to an awful pandemic-shortened 2020 in which they posted a 24-36 record. It was Boston’s highest selection since drafting pitcher Mike Garman third overall in 1967.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers chose Henry Davis (catcher), Jack Leiter (right-handed pitcher) and Jackson Jobe (right-handed pitcher), respectively, with the top three picks in the 2021 MLB Draft, which boasted a loaded shortstop class, headlined by Mayer. Jordan Lawlar (No. 7, Arizona Diamondbacks), Brady House (No. 11, Washington Nationals) and Kahlil Watson (No. 16, Miami Marlins) were among the other shortstops who drew significant pre-draft hype.