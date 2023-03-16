What’s Patriots’ Plan At Tackle After Free Agent Additions?

The top four free agent tackles (Orlando Brown Jr., Mike McGlinchey, Jawaan Taylor and Kaleb McGary) all signed elsewhere. If the Patriots pursued any of those players, it was not publicly reported. The only other tackle they were linked to was Andre Dillard, a backup in Philadelphia who ultimately signed with Tennessee.

Overall, this current unit is stronger than the one New England fielded in 2022 — when it cycled through four different starters on the right side and struggled to consistently protect quarterback Mac Jones — but not significantly so. It lacks both high-end talent and long-term stability, with projected starters Brown and Reiff both in their 30s, injury-prone and entering contract years.

The Patriots look primed to invest in the position in next month’s 2023 NFL Draft, either with their first-round pick (currently No. 14 overall) or on Day 2. At least five offensive tackle prospects are viewed as potential first-rounders: Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., Georgia’s Broderick Jones, Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison and Tennessee’s Darnell Wright.

Some of those players surely will wind up being out of the Patriots’ reach, but they will have options in the early rounds. Given their roster makeup, it would be surprising if they didn’t take a tackle at some points in Rounds 1-3.

As we await future additions, here’s a closer look at the six current members of this position group (ages as of the start of the 2023 season):

Trent Brown

Age: 30

Career starts: 85

2022 starts: 16

Brown was a middle-of-the-road starter at left tackle this season. He fought through a nasty flu bug to play in all 17 games (coming off the bench in one) but allowed eight sacks and was flagged for 13 penalties, tied for third-most in the NFL. Five of those were false starts. Brown was more effective in 2021, when he was playing on the right side and Isaiah Wynn was on the left. It’s unclear where the Patriots plan to deploy Brown this coming season — and there’s still a chance he won’t be with the team at all. Brown is entering the final year of his contract, and New England could clear $11 million in salary cap space by trading him or $8 million by releasing him.

Riley Reiff

Age: 34

Career starts: 149

2022 starts: 10