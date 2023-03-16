NBA Player Props: Top Plays for Thursday, March 16 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Following a busy Wednesday in the Association, bettors are looking at a five-game slate this evening. Despite the light schedule, SportsGrid’s Player Props Model has identified several intriguing plays, of which the following stand out.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

BKN Spencer Dinwiddie Under 9.5 Assists (-140) vs. Kings

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Projection: 6.8

Dinwiddie has cemented his role as the Nets’ primary playmaker, racking up 38 assists over his past three games, including a season-high 16 in Sunday’s overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets. That said, before his recent hot stretch, the 29-year-old had recorded double-digit assists just once since his arrival in Brooklyn. Averaging 7.9 helpers in a Nets uniform, Dinwiddie’s 9.5 assists prop feels a little too rich for my taste. Give me the under.

PHX Josh Okogie Over 4.5 Rebounds (+120) vs. Magic

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Projection = 6.4

Following Kevin Durant’s ankle injury, Okogie is once again locked into a starter’s role. The 24-year-old is coming off a seven-rebound performance in 35 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the sixth time in his past 12 games he’s recorded five or more boards. At plus money, I’ll roll with the over as Okogie and company look to snap a three-game losing skid.

DET Jaden Ivey Under 6.5 Assists (-132) vs. Nuggets

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Projection = 4.5

Ivey is expected to return to the lineup after missing the past three games due to health and safety protocols. The rookie is averaging 4.9 assists on the season – 1.6 below Thursday’s prop. With point guard Killian Hayes handling the majority of playmaking responsibilities, Ivey’s impact will likely be felt more in the scoring department.