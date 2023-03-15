What Patriots Are Getting In JuJu Smith-Schuster Over Jakobi Meyers

Over the last two days, the New England Patriots made what amounted to a one-for-one trade to retool their receiver room.

On Tuesday, Jakobi Meyers agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. A little over 24 hours later, the Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to take his place.

The particulars of Smith-Schuster’s deal had yet to be reported as of Wednesday afternoon, but the totals were identical: three years, $33 million. That symmetry wasn’t lost on Meyers, whose departure “shocked” at least one former Patriots teammate. Minutes after the signing was reported, Meyers tweeted: “Cold world lol.”

Indeed it is.

Meyers was a model Patriot for his four seasons in New England, blossoming from an undrafted free agent into an offensive cornerstone. He led the team in receiving yards in 2020, 2021 and 2022, warding off challenges from several big-name newcomers in the process, and was highly respected for his work ethic and quiet leadership. Quarterback Mac Jones loved him, trusting him more than any other Patriots pass-catcher on gotta-have-it third downs.

But while Meyers was, as Devin McCourty put it, “a big loss” for New England, Smith-Schuster should be an upgrade. In making the switch, the Patriots are opting for explosiveness and upside over the stability, familiarity and durability that Meyers provides.

Overall, they’re similar players. Both are taller slot receivers who also play outside, each logging more than 250 snaps at both alignments this season, per Pro Football Focus. Meyers is listed as one inch taller and five pounds heavier than his 6-foot-1, 215-pound replacement, though Smith-Schuster appears bigger and more muscular. Both will turn 27 in November.