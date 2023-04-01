Bruins Notes: Special Teams, David Pastrnak Propels Boston To Victory

The Bruins played the first half of their 13th set of back-to-back games, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena, sweeping the season series 3-0.

Despite missing their captain Patrice Bergeron, the Black and Gold were a perfect six-for-six holding the Penguins to just seven shots while on the man-advantage.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game here today,” David Pastrnak told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan after the game, as seen on the ABC broadcast. “Especially without our captain today, so it was a big win for us.”

Pastrnak led the Bruins, recording a hat trick and joining an elite group by logging his first 100-point season.

The forward is up to 56 goals on the season after Saturday’s win. The winger has scored the most goals in franchise history since Phil Esposito scored 61 in the 1974-75 season.

Here are some more notes from Saturday’s Bruins-Penguins game

— With 59 wins and 123 points, the Bruins eclipsed the franchise single-season record previously held by the 1970-1971 team.