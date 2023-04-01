Bruins Wrap: Boston Sweeps Season Series Vs. Penguins

The Boston Bruins extended their win streak to two games, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins improved to 59-12-5 on the season, while the Penguins fell to 37-29-10.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins’ special teams were a factor in Boston winning the game. The Black and Gold held Pittsburgh off the board on six power-play attempts and went 2-for-3 on the man advantage. Jeremy Swayman made seven of his 20 saves while Pittsburgh was on the power play.

While Pittsburgh was unable to capitalize, the Bruins did by getting one in the first by Charlie McAvoy, and the second-period power-play goal was David Pastrnak’s first of three.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pastrnak joined the 100-point club when he recorded his second hat trick of the season, the 14th of his career.

— Pavel Zacha, replacing Patrice Bergeron on the top line, notched three assists and brought his point total to 52 on the season.