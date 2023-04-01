Watch Bruins Star David Pastrnak Score Goal To Capture 100th Point

David Pastrnak joined an elite group of Boston Bruins players that have notched 100 points in a single NHL season when he recorded a power-play goal in the second period Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While there are many that have donned the Spoked-B over the years, only a few of the very best have managed to reach the impressive 100-point milestone.

Brad Marchand was the last player wearing the Black and Gold to reach 100 points doing so in the 2018-2019 season. Before Marchand, Joe Thornton and Joe Juneau joined, JohnnyBuyck with one 100-point season with the Bruins.

Barry Pederson, Ken Hodge, Adam Oates and Rick Middleton each reached the milestone twice in their careers with Boston. Only two Bruins have managed to achieve the extraordinary milestone six times — Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito.