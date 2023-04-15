Bruins Stars Among TD Garden Faithful For Celtics Playoff Opener

The Boston Celtics opened up their postseason run with a Game 1 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Just like it is for any playoff game, TD Garden was packed with fans for the occasion.

Among them? Members of the record-setting Boston Bruins.

Bruins showing their support ?



What a great weekend for Boston fans pic.twitter.com/dd1zgf8a79 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 15, 2023

Bruins stars David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy got the courtside treatment Saturday, as they took in what would end up being an absolute butt-kicking in the first half by the Celtics. The Black and Gold, of course, will share TD Garden with the C’s throughout what both franchises hope will be a long start to summer.

The Bruins open up their first-round matchup with the Florida Panthers on Monday, which will signal the start to a busy week at in Boston.

Take a look for yourself: