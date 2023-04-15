Red Sox’s Yu Chang Makes First Hit Count With Go-Ahead Home Run

Chang was due

by

2 hours ago

The Boston Red Sox found themselves in an early 4-0 hole to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, but found themselves just one hit away from taking a lead in the fourth inning.

Then Yu Chang stepped up to the plate.

The presence of Chang likely wasn’t a very intimidating one for the Angels, as he was mired in an 0-for-17 start to the season. In other words, he was due.

Chang absolutely crushed a center-cut Tyler Anderson fastball into the Green Monster seats to give the Red Sox a 5-4 lead.

The bomb brought back memories of his performance in the World Baseball Classic, where the 27-year-old was named MVP of Pool A after going 7-for-16 (.438 batting average) with a .500 on-base percentage, .938 slugging percentage, two home runs, two doubles, eight RBIs, five runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

