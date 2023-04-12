Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Second Straight To Undefeated Rays

The Boston Red Sox dropped the second game of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays by falling, 7-2, at Tropicana Field on Tuesday.

The Red Sox fell to 5-6, while the Rays remained undefeated by improving to 11-0 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Garrett Whitlock made his first start of the season after back-to-back rehab starts in Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland, hoping to build on the improvement in both games. The undefeated Tampa Bay Rays had a different idea.

Tampa hitters launched three bombs, eight hits and five runs off Whitlock, but the right-handed pitcher struck out five batters and threw 62-of-85 pitches for strikes in five innings.

The Red Sox couldn’t get their offense going, with Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández combining to go for 0-for-8 and three strikeouts at the plate.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Shane McClanahan had a solid outing for Tampa Bay. The southpaw struck out nine batters and gave up one run through five innings pitched.