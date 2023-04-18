Alex Lyon’s Leaky Glove Gifts Bruins’ Brad Marchand Goal

BOSTON — The Florida Panthers were outshooting the Boston Bruins, 15-8, at the end of the first period of Game 1 in the best-of-seven first-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

For Boston, it’s the quality, not quantity, and Brad Marchand made the most of his opportunity in the second frame.

The pesky forward devoured a pass from Charlie McAvoy, skated in alone, and lasered a wrist shot to the opposite side. Panther goaltender Alex Lyon appeared to make the initial save, but the puck skidded over the top of the netminder’s glove and into the back of the net, giving the Bruins the 2-0 lead.

The goal came on Marchand’s second shot of the night.

Oh BABY that was a nice one by Marchand. pic.twitter.com/YohAHXz8Og — NESN (@NESN) April 18, 2023

Marchand certainly stepped up on the Bruins’ top line with Patrice Bergeron out. Pavel Zacha took over Bergeron’s spot on the first line.