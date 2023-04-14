Bulls Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Play-In Game Online, On TV

Miami is a 5.5-point favorite

by

2 hours ago

The Bulls and Heat will cap off the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament Friday night at Kaseya Center, with the winner earning a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks and the loser headed for vacation.

Chicago enters the matchup with all of the momentum, as DeMar DeRozan (and his daughter) helped them stay alive with a win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Miami is entering on its heels, having lost to the Atlanta Hawks and turning this into a do-or-die matchup for itself.

Miami is a 5.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and the total is set at 209.

Here’s how to watch the Heat-Bulls matchup online and on TV:

When: Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Streams: Watch TNT

More NBA:

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Makes (Very Good) Case For All-NBA Selection
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Previous Article

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Draft Needs: Depth Questions
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins
Next Article

Thunder Vs. Timberwolves Live Stream: Watch NBA Play-In Game Online, On TV

Picked For You

Related