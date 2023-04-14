Bulls Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Play-In Game Online, On TV

The Bulls and Heat will cap off the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament Friday night at Kaseya Center, with the winner earning a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks and the loser headed for vacation.

Chicago enters the matchup with all of the momentum, as DeMar DeRozan (and his daughter) helped them stay alive with a win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Miami is entering on its heels, having lost to the Atlanta Hawks and turning this into a do-or-die matchup for itself.

Miami is a 5.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and the total is set at 209.

Here’s how to watch the Heat-Bulls matchup online and on TV:

When: Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: Watch TNT