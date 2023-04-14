Thunder Vs. Timberwolves Live Stream: Watch NBA Play-In Game Online, On TV

The Thunder and Timberwolves will battle to keep their season alive Friday night to see who will advance as the No. 8 seed in the West.

Underdog Oklahoma City can reach the playoffs when it travels to Minnesota after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Minnesota is trying to keep its season alive after falling in overtime to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Minnesota is the 5.5 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and the total is set for 228. The winner advances to play the Denver Nuggets, who are the top seed in the West.

Here’s how to watch the Thunder-Timberwolves matchup online and on TV:

WHEN: Friday, April 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

LIVE STREAM: WatchESPN