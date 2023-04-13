How Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Reacted To Daughter’s Free-Throw Distraction

In a win-or-go-home NBA play-in tournament game Wednesday night between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors, it was the daughter of Bulls star DeMar DeRozan who stole the show.

Nine-year-old Diar DeRozan sure did her part to help the Bulls pull out a 109-105 win to keep their season alive. She could be heard clearly on the broadcast of the game screeching at the top of her lungs from right behind the basket whenever Toronto attempted a free throw in front of their home crowd. And it clearly distracted the Raptors.

DeMar's daughter is screaming whenever the Raptors take free throws ? pic.twitter.com/HxmMz3BYgq — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2023

Toronto went a putrid 18-for-36 from the free-throw line. It was the most missed free throws in a winner-take-all playoff or play-in game since the Los Angeles Lakers completely choked at the charity stripe in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, having 19 attempts go awry, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

DeMar DeRozan was surprised to learn of his daughter’s shrieks.

“Man, I just seen it. She went viral. Man, I haven’t let it soak in yet,” DeRozan told reporters, per-league provided video. “I kept hearing something during the game, and then it was one free throw, somebody missed and I looked back and I was like, ‘Damn, that’s my daughter screaming?’ I was just making sure she was alright, though.”

DeRozan spent the first nine years of his NBA career playing for the Raptors and remembers his daughter coming to those games. So when she asked to be in attendance Wednesday night, DeRozan couldn’t bring himself to reject the plea.